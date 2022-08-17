August 17, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, we examine former President Trump's hold on the GOP after Rep. Liz Cheney loses the Wyoming Republican primary in a landslide to an opponent who says the 2020 election was rigged. Then, former U.S. allies in Afghanistan fear for their lives under Taliban rule. Plus, tensions simmer as the loser of Kenya's presidential election challenges the veracity of the vote count.

