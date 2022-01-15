How Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater balances history and innovation

Robert Battle:

Yes and no. Sometimes I am looking at work that I know is outside the box. You know, Alvin Ailey himself never wanted to be sort of put inside a box. You know that just when you think that he's going to make another serious work that delves into civil rights and that delves into then he makes it work like Night Creature, which is, you know, which is all about fun and about flirtation and so many other things of jazz and Duke Ellington and all this and so I think the same way I always say that courage isn't the the lack of fear, it's the present of fear.

But doing it any way because you know that you're afraid to do that and so some of that is the way that I curate the work knowing that we are not in a box. And that's probably why I don't see conflict as conflicted at. And the journey, if you don't like the process, we always say that to dancers because you've spent most of your time not on stage, but in the studio and if you're not somebody who loves the process, get out while you can, right? It's the process of almost getting there.

That is the exciting thing of the task. And we're on that journey still here at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.