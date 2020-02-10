Lauren Chooljian and James Pindell preview the New Hampshire primary

Lauren Chooljian:

I mean, I think we always — the myth is that New Hampshire voters are hard to — they have a hard time making up their mind.

And I think the large field hasn't helped with that. And, I mean, I have talked to a lot of voters who continue to be undecided. Even in the polls, like from The Boston Globe, there's always that percentage of people who say, I think I know who I'm voting for, but I could change my mind before Election Day, which seems crazy, I know, because it feels like this election has been going on forever.

But, for some people, they just want to keep seeing candidates. There's also people who don't have time to go out and see candidates, right?

I mean, we get a lot of attention for a very engaged population. But there are also a lot of people here who can't make these candidate events. And so they're just turning the TV on now, which also seems crazy for us.

But I think that that is a really unknown factor in this election. I think Amy Klobuchar is a great example of someone who's trying to capitalize on that.