WATCH LIVE: Senate Judiciary hearing on the rise of domestic terrorism in wake of Buffalo massacre

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday morning on the rise of domestic terrorism after a gunman fatally shot 10 Black people in a Buffalo, New York supermarket May 14.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

The hearing comes days after New York state passed a law prohibiting residents under age 21 from buying semiautomatic rifles. The law was signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, making the state among the first to enact a major gun control initiative following a wave of deadly mass shootings.

Hochul, a Democrat, signed 10 public safety-related bills, including one that will require microstamping in new firearms, which could help law enforcement solve gun-related crimes.

Another revised the state’s “red flag” law, which allows courts to temporarily take away guns from people who might be a threat to themselves or others.

“In New York, we are taking bold, strong action. We’re tightening red flag laws to keep guns away from dangerous people,” Hochul said at a press conference in the Bronx.