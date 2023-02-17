Lawsuit filing shows Fox hosts didn’t believe election fraud lies they pushed on TV

Geoff Bennett:

The court filings reveal that, behind the scenes, many of the network's top stars and executives derided Trump's election lies as — quote — "mind-blowingly nuts" and — quote — "totally off the rails," even as they criticized colleagues for pointing that out on TV.

The filing is part of an ongoing defamation lawsuit filed against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.

Joining us now is David Folkenflik, who covers media for NPR.

David, thanks for joining us.

And, first, explain how we learned about these text messages, how they're part of this nearly $2 billion defamation lawsuit filed against FOX.