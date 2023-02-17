Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Friday on the NewsHour, northwestern Syria struggles to recover from the deadly earthquake as politics hamper efforts to provide aid. Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox News reveals hosts didn't believe the election fraud lies they pushed after Trump's 2020 defeat. Plus, a man released after spending 28 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit reflects on his wrongful conviction.
