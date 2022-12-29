Leahy reflects on nearly 50 years in Senate as he prepares to retire

Judy Woodruff:

When he retires in January, Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy will leave the presidential line of succession and the seat that he has called home for nearly half-a-century.

But, before he steps down, he took a moment yesterday to sit down with me, reflecting on a career few in our nation's history can match.

Senator Leahy, thank you so much for joining us.

After all these years in the United States Senate, you are taking your leave. And you have written this book, "The Road Taken," a play on Robert Frost. And I have to say I was struck in the introduction, when you speak about how, after all this time, you still haven't great awe of what the government does for the American people.

And you hold that side by side with a great disappointment, a frustration. How does that work?