December 29, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, hard hit areas dig their way out of the snow as Southwest Airlines cancels more flights but promises a return to normal. Benjamin Netanyahu retakes power in Israel after forming the most far-right government in the country's history. Plus, Sen. Patrick Leahy reflects on his nearly fifty years in the chamber and how things have changed.

