Thursday on the NewsHour, hard hit areas dig their way out of the snow as Southwest Airlines cancels more flights but promises a return to normal. Benjamin Netanyahu retakes power in Israel after forming the most far-right government in the country's history. Plus, Sen. Patrick Leahy reflects on his nearly fifty years in the chamber and how things have changed.
