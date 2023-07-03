Lebanon struggles to emerge from financial crisis and government corruption

Leila Molana-Allen:

Usually highly secretive, this kind of access to the recruits' training regime and Hezbollah's highly controversial stash of weapons, largely supplied by Iran, is a first.

For some, it shows just how comfortable they have become with their position in Lebanon. And the reaction from opposing parties has been fierce. By putting on this grand display of its military might, Hezbollah's armed wing is trying not only to show that it's prepared to fight enemies across the border, but that its the strongest force capable of protecting Lebanon itself.

As the country crumbles, Hezbollah is only growing. Meanwhile, the party's political arm is locked in a bitter struggle inside Parliament, trying to cement and increase its power in government. They're not the only ones. With the leading parties each determined to have their candidates take the top seats, political infighting has brought governance to a grinding halt.

A crop of new members of Parliament is trying to change that. In May of last year, Lebanese went to the polls after four years of protest and political and economic crisis. In that time, the currency has lost 98 percent of its value, the banking system collapsed, and 80 percent of Lebanese now live in poverty.

While the vote kept most of the old guard in power, 12 new independents M.P.s made it through. Najat Aoun Saliba and her colleague Melhem are two of the new faces hoping to create a new political order based on skills and service, rather than nepotism and private wealth.

Najat Aoun Saliba, Lebanese Parliament Member; When parliamentarians think about what's in it for their own parties, rather than what's in it for the benefit of the people and the benefit of the country, we get to where we are right now, a complete gridlock with a complete power vacuum.