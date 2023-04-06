Militants in Lebanon fire rockets into Israel amid clashes at holy site in Jerusalem

Amna Nawaz:

Our other lead story tonight: Clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians at a Jerusalem holy site have spilled over into Lebanon.

The Israeli military says Hamas or Islamic Jihad militants in Lebanon fired 34 rockets into Northern Israel today. Trails of white smoke from those rockets streaked over the city of Nahariya. The Israeli said they shot down 25 of the rockets, but at least two people were wounded in the barrage.

Late tonight, the Israelis began airstrikes against targets in Gaza. A short time later, sirens sounded in Israeli towns near Gaza, indicating new rocket attacks.

To get an update on the latest, we're joined now by Ronen Bergman in Tel Aviv. He's a staff writer for "The New York Times Magazine" and author of "Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel's Targeted Assassinations."

Ronen, welcome. And thanks for joining us.

Just bring us up to speed on the latest that we have seen about those Israeli airstrikes, and now it seems like retaliatory strikes in Israel.

Ronen Bergman, "The New York Times Magazine": Yes.

Well, one of the things that Israel has tried to refrain from and make sure that its adversaries are not doing is to have some kind of collective planning and connecting between the different fronts that Israel has to face.

And, here, Israel achieved the exact opposite. While something happened in Jerusalem on Temple Mount, that led to a confrontation with Hamas in Gaza. And now, as a retaliation for both of those, Hamas is able to fire from Lebanon to Israel, in the most extensive rocket barrage since 2006. That's the last time that Israel and Hezbollah, the main militant militia that is situated in Lebanon, had an all-out war.

So it's a deterioration of the situation. The Cabinet just finished its session, the Israeli Cabinet. And it was followed by, as you mentioned, bombing in Gaza, which is now followed by yet another firing of mortars and rockets into Israeli cities in the south.

I think what Israel is trying to do is to react, but not deteriorate to a full confrontation. We will see the next hour if this attempt is successful.