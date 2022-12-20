Legendary soccer announcer Andres Cantor recounts his native Argentina’s World Cup victory

Andres Cantor:

It's very strange that, in a World Cup final, you will get to see six goals, that you will see a player score a hat trick, like France's Kylian Mbappe did.

It was a roller coaster of emotions for the Argentinean fans, for sure. I do not remember a more dominant team over the other for 76, 77 minutes. Argentina played very, very well. And the defending world champions, France, did not. And then just a few mistakes, and, in two minutes, France ties the match.

I think that the player of the World Cup has to be Argentina's goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez. I'm going to share my thoughts with your audience. It was you know one on one. Kolo was definitely going to score.

So I'm processing, as an Argentine, my grief for the World Cup slipping away, because I was sure he was going to make it. And then the Argentine goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez, had a tremendous save with his leg in the minute 122 and 36 seconds out of 123.

So, then the game was tied 3-3. We go into the penalty kick shoot-out, and that was just absolutely crazy, because you know how it is. It could go either way. Luckily, for Argentina, it went their way.