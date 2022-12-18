Highlights and takeaways from the 2022 World Cup

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
After 36 years, Argentina is back on top of the soccer world after defeating France to clinch the 2022 World Cup title. In all, it was a tournament to remember — with major upsets, ascending talent, controversies and a thrilling finale. USA Today sports columnist Christine Brennan joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
