Highlights and takeaways from the 2022 World Cup

After 36 years, Argentina is back on top of the soccer world after defeating France to clinch the 2022 World Cup title. In all, it was a tournament to remember — with major upsets, ascending talent, controversies and a thrilling finale. USA Today sports columnist Christine Brennan joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

