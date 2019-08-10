LGBTQ asylum seekers persecuted at home and in U.S. custody

Ivette Feliciano:

So far this year, ICE housed 300 self-identified transgender detainees in its custody among 32 facilities, according to the agency. There is only one detention center with a special unit dedicated to trans migrants, which can hold up to 60 people.

In 2015 the U.S. Government announced a new set of guidelines intended to improve detention conditions for trans migrants, making it a priority to place them in units that exclusively house trans women or men, and ensuring that trans detainees on hormone therapy receive continued treatment. There's also guidance on the appropriate language that should be used during intake and subsequent interviews.

But a 2016 study by Human Rights Watch found there is little oversight to ensure the guidelines are followed. It also showed that more than half of transgender women interviewed were held in men's facilities at some point in their detention. And it listed trans women and men as among those who "are often placed in solitary confinement for weeks or months at a time, as an alleged form of 'protection' that is often imposed against their wishes."