Federal officials ask why Epstein was not on suicide watch

Pervaiz Shallwani:

I imagine they will look at the protocols to see if the protocols were followed. I imagine they will be interviewing the guards who were in charge of him at the time. I imagine they will be interviewing supervisors who were in charge of the time. If there is any surveillance cameras anywhere near or around him they will be looked at. And then the FBI will also do a criminal investigation just a dot I's and cross its T's for now to make sure that nothing criminal happened and this actually was a suicide.