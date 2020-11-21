LGBTQ foster kids have a harder time finding permanent homes

Hari Sreenivasan:

Last week, New York City's Administration for Children's Services published a survey that found that more than a third of kids in the city's foster system identify as LGBTQ.

The same survey found that LGBTQ foster kids are more likely to be placed in group homes than with foster families. Other studies throughout the country show that these youth are overrepresented in the foster system.

To learn more about this issue, NewsHour Weekend correspondent Ivette Feliciano spoke with Mary Keane, a senior advisor at You Gotta Believe, a New York-based organization that specializes in placing foster kids with permanent families.