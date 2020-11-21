A record hurricane season is ending. What does climate change have to do with it?

Hari Sreenivasan:

Tens of thousands of Hondurans have been left homeless after flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Iota.

The storm struck Honduras earlier this week as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. Rain from the storm flooded neighborhoods and swelled rivers.

Iota was the second Category 4 hurricane to hit this part of Central America in two weeks.

Hurricane Eta caused more than 130 deaths and triggered mudslides as it made its way across the region.

Iota is the 30th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season, topping off a record year that resulted in the national hurricane center resorting to the Greek alphabet for letters.

As this record hurricane season officially comes to a close at the end of this month, we wanted to understand more about what's been discovered about the connection between climate change and extreme weather events like hurricanes.

I recently spoke with Kevin Reed, an associate professor at Stony Brook University who leads the school's Climate Extremes Modeling Group. I began by asking him how scientists are teasing out the effect of climate change on individual storms.