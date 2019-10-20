Liberals face uphill battle after Trudeau’s controversies

Alison Stewart:

Canadians go to the polls tomorrow in a national election that could return Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his liberal party to power for another four-year term. But the race is close.

While in office, Trudeau has succeeded at making a new trade deal with the U.S. among other accomplishments. But he's also faced some scandals as of late which have turned the tide on his popularity.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Benedict Moran has our story.