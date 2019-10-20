U.S. troops, Kurdish fighters to leave Syrian border region

Sarah El Deeb:

As the U.S. decided to basically let the Turkish operation take place, the Kurdish fighters reached out to Russia and the Syrian government for protection. So in the middle of the Turkish offensive, we've seen government forces take position on the border, at least in one town, with the idea that they will be replacing the Americans and providing some kind of cover for the Kurdish fighters in that area. But now we have Turkey telling Russia that it cannot accept the situation. Turkey's drive or logic behind the operation is that it wants to drive out the Kurdish fighters from the border, but it also wants to resettle Syrian refugees in that stretch of land. And the explanation that we got was that the Syrian refugees who are now in Turkey would not want to go back to an area that is controlled by the Syrian government.