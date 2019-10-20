ICE detentions bring profits to Louisiana, but at what cost?

Alison Stewart:

As we reported last night, of the more than 51,000 migrants currently detained in the United States by Immigration & Customs Enforcement, upwards of 8,000 are held in prisons and jails in Louisiana.

In the last of our two-part report about the rapid expansion of ICE detention in Louisiana, we will hear from a local sheriff whose jail holds federal detainees.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Joanne Elgart Jennings reported this story in cooperation with the New Orleans Advocate and ITVS.