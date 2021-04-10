Library of Congress seeks diverse archivists and storytellers

Hari Sreenivasan:

Founded in 1802, the Library of Congress or LOC is one of the world's largest repositories of human history and knowledge, storing tens of millions of items available to the public.

Now, a new initiative backed by a $15 million grant seeks to expand the National Archive to include diverse experiences and to help better understand America's past.

NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano spoke with historians, including Carla Hayden, the first woman and first African American Librarian of Congress about the project.