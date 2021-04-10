Medical experts, masks, social distancing: Week 2 of Derek Chauvin’s trial

Hari Sreenivasan:

The second week of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin — who is charged with murdering George Floyd — saw more medical experts take the stand for the prosecution.

Minnesota Public Radio reporter Brandt Williams was in the courtroom and he joins us again this weekend from Minneapolis.

Brandt, in these trials, it's normal for us to see paid expert testimony. This week, we saw a couple of big experts for the prosecution. Did any of their testimony stick? And in fact, one of those experts was not paid.