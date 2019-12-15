Life in a town with more Border Patrol agents than residents

Hari Sreenivasan:

Back in 1975, the number of Border Patrol agents in the U.S. was just over 1,700. Today, with more than ten times that number, the U.S. Border Patrol is one of the largest and most well-funded enforcement agencies in the United States.

A new documentary set in rural Arizona sheds light on how the agency's expansion has impacted one small community along the country's southern border. NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano has the story.