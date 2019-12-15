Riace was once a beacon for immigrants, now it’s a ghost town

Hari Sreenivasan:

In Italy, a new movement has emerged in opposition to former deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini's far-right populism. It's called the Sardines Movement –because of their capacity to pack themselves into piazzas

Yesterday tens of thousands turned out to protest Salvini's populist politics and anti-migrant language.

But in some places, his rhetoric has taken hold. Early this year we brought you a story from the Italian town of Riace, which gained a reputation for welcoming migrants until a new, populist government brought that experiment to an end.

Now, Italy has changed governments again, and NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Christopher Livesay has an update to our story.