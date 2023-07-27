Lobster industry says regulations to save right whales will push them out of business

William Brangham:

Spotting some right whales off the East Coast of North America can be a majestic site. But those whales are endangered and their numbers are shrinking.

Many conservationists say fishing gear that entangles these mammals is a big part of the problem. But lobstermen now fear they may be driven out of business if they're pressured to change their practices even more.

Science correspondent Miles O'Brien reports on a battle that both sides say is existential.