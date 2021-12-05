Local community, businesses in the Bay Area band together to aid Afghan refugees

Hari Sreenivasan:

The San Francisco bay area has America's largest Afghan population, making it an obvious place to resettle Afghan refugees. But it also has one of the country's tightest and most expensive housing markets.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Mike Cerre reports on the newest refugees, and those helping them make the transition to life in the United States. This story is part of our ongoing series—'Chasing the Dream: Poverty, Opportunity and Justice in America.'