Remembering Bob Dole: Veteran, GOP presidential nominee, Kansas senator

Barbara Perry:

As you can imagine, having been disabled himself to the point where his obituaries are saying that because he was paralyzed in coming back from the war and only after rehabilitation regained the use of his legs and his left arm. But he thought at the time in the 1940s he might be relegated to selling pencils on the street corner to try to make a living, so he knew what it was like to be a person with a physical challenge. And you mentioned his attempts at bipartisanship on occasion.

He worked very closely with Ted Kennedy. It's hard to imagine two more partisan men and battlers in the trenches of the Senate on different sides of the political spectrum. But what Bob Dole said in his oral history about Teddy Kennedy, the Miller Center conducted in the early 2000s, was that he said Teddy Kennedy was like Ronald Reagan. Ronald Reagan would come to the Senate, would come to Bob Dole when he was the leader of the majority and say, If you can get 80 percent of what I want or 90 percent, you don't have to always get 100 percent. And so Bob Dole said in this oral history about the Kennedy. Teddy Kennedy was the same, and they had two different visions, perhaps of the ADA, with Teddy wanting to want more from the government than perhaps Bob Dole did.

But what Bob Dole said ultimately was they found the middle ground and they took the bill through. They got it through. It became law and it was signed into law by George H.W. Bush.