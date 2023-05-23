Los Angeles Dodgers re-invite satirical drag group to Pride Night after backlash

L.Z. Granderson:

Well, I think that it's more consistent to what they have always tried to be, particularly during Pride celebrations, which is to celebrate all aspects of the community.

I think that it's a little — I think it puts too much credit, to be quite honest with you, to the conservative movement that's attacking the trans movement right now, because it isn't really a well-thought-out plan. It's really just another example of throwing anything up against the wall and seeing what sticks.

And for this particular news cycle, this particular political cycle, it is attacking, again, the queer community. But we have seen other examples of them trying to find a cultural touchstone that can help drive voters, right? So this isn't unique. It isn't about the Dodgers trying to make a statement with the Sisters. They have always been supportive of the drag community, just like all aspects of the queer community.

This is, again, just about a lightning-in-the-bottle moment, in terms of where we are politically, and that the Dodgers are just doing what they have always done, which is try to be an organization for everyone, including the queer community.