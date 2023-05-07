41% of surveyed LGBTQ+ youth considered suicide in the past year

John Yang
By —

John Yang

Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

By —

Winston Wilde

Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

Audio

As conservative lawmakers push anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, new data from The Trevor Project underscores the mental toll on LGBTQ+ youth. We hear from young people around the country about the challenges they face and their hopes, and John Yang speaks with Dr. Jack Turban, assistant professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of California San Francisco, to learn more.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
Harry Zahn
By —

Harry Zahn

By —

Winston Wilde

Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.

Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch