41% of surveyed LGBTQ+ youth considered suicide in the past year

John Yang
John Yang
Harry Zahn
Harry Zahn
Winston Wilde
Winston Wilde
Claire Mufson
Claire Mufson
As conservative lawmakers push anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, new data from The Trevor Project underscores the mental toll on LGBTQ+ youth. We hear from young people around the country about the challenges they face and their hopes, and John Yang speaks with Dr. Jack Turban, assistant professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of California San Francisco, to learn more.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.
