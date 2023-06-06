Los Angeles mayor discusses strategy to counteract alarming increase in homelessness

Los Angeles is home to the country’s largest homeless population and new Mayor Karen Bass promised solutions upon entering office in December. Last month, she signed a $13 billion city budget with 10 percent of it dedicated to addressing the problem. Much of the new investment aims to house the homeless and clear street encampments. Geoff Bennett discussed the initiative with Mayor Bass.

