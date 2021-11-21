Low wage, essential workers demand better protections in California

Hari Sreenivasan:

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed two distinct workforces: those who could do their jobs from home and those who had to show up in person. A recent increase in labor strikes and protests is drawing attention to what some workers say was unequal treatment.

In California, low-wage, essential workers—including many of the state's more than half a million fast-food workers—are backing a new proposed law they believe will address both COVID-related and long-standing issues.

NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano reports now from northern California. This story is part of our ongoing series, Chasing the Dream: Poverty, Opportunity and Justice in America.