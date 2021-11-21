Inflation a major issue facing the Biden administration

Hari Sreenivasan:

Inflation, now running at more than 6%—is the number one concern for most Americans as prices rise from the gas pumps to the grocery shelves. It's also a looming threat to the Biden presidency. A complex mix of factors—oil production cutbacks, a choked supply chain, and strong consumer spending all contribute.

But what can a president actually do about inflation? Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield joined us for some historical perspective.

Jeff, we've heard about inflation now in the popular press today, and then we also start to think of, well, what can a president do, what should a president do? What have presidents done to fight inflation and what kind of success if they had?