Lucy Dacus on how her childhood journals inspire her music

Hari Sreenivasan:

As a young up-and-coming artist, indie rock singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus has already gained critical acclaim for her albums "No Burden" released in 2016 and "Historian" in 2018. With lyrics that have been described as "confessional songwriting," she's drawn on her own life for inspiration.

Her latest album "Home Video," released last month, is being called a coming of age memoir of sorts …Reflecting on her adolescence with some of her most personal artistic expression so far.

NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker has more.