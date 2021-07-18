Dissidents are fleeing Belarus after Lukashenko’s crackdown on protesters

Hari Sreenivasan:

The landslide victory of president Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus last year ushered in his sixth term and more than a quarter decade of control for the authoritarian leader. Claims of a flawed election drew mass demonstrations, with thousands of protestors imprisoned. Thousands more have been fleeing to neighboring countries including Poland and Lithuania, crossing into the E.U. illegally and with great risk to themselves.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Simon Ostrovsky, traveled to Lithuania, near the Belarusian border to tell their stories. His reporting is done with support from the Pulitzer Center.