Lynne Cheney on American presidents of ‘The Virginia Dynasty’

Lynne Cheney:

Well, they lived in contradiction, and they were fully aware of that.

They believed that slavery — that holding slaves was immoral. Jefferson called it a sin against God. But they could never find a way to achieve the complete emancipation that justice required.

At the same time, they also lived in this place where a new nation was being created, and they lived in a time when the Enlightenment made clear that people could improve their lot and they could approve — improve the lots of others.

Jefferson, Madison, Monroe, Washington were all committed to the idea of building a nation the basis of Enlightenment ideas, liberty, justice, freedom. These were the ideas they used to build, even though, in their own lives, they contradicted that by holding people in bondage.

One point I want to make is that the ideals that they envisaged and the ideals on which the country was based have been praised by some pretty interesting people, who saw them as mighty weapons against slavery.

Abraham Lincoln, who really didn't have much truck with Jefferson, praised him for putting the idea of freedom at the center of the Declaration, because, he said, freedom will keep us from ever falling backward into a non-free state. These ideas were very powerful, the most powerful weapons against slavery one can imagine.