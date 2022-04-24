Macron wins French presidential runoff election

French President Emmanuel Macron won a second term Sunday, over far-right challenger Marine Le Pen. This is the second time Macron and Le Pen have faced off in the French presidential elections, but the margin is projected to be much narrower this time around than in 2017, when Macron defeated Le Pen by over 30 percentage points. Malcom Brabant reports.

