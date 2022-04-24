Macron wins French presidential runoff election

Malcolm Brabant
Malcolm Brabant
Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
Claire Mufson
Claire Mufson
Leave your feedback
French President Emmanuel Macron won a second term Sunday, over far-right challenger Marine Le Pen. This is the second time Macron and Le Pen have faced off in the French presidential elections, but the margin is projected to be much narrower this time around than in 2017, when Macron defeated Le Pen by over 30 percentage points. Malcom Brabant reports.
Malcolm Brabant is a special correspondent for the PBS NewsHour.
Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: