What could be expected in the upcoming Jan. 6 committee hearings

The Jan. 6 Congressional Committee's upcoming hearings that are slated to begin in June, will provide evidence, per Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin, that former President Donald Trump and his allies helped coordinate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as they tried to prevent Joe Biden from taking office. Geoff Bennett speaks with Hugo Lowell, a congressional reporter for the Guardian who has been reporting on the work of the Jan. 6 committee.