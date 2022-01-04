Mainstream presence of Proud Boys, other extreme groups creates mass radicalization fears

Michael Jensen:

Yes, when you look at the events of the past year, I actually think the Department of Justice has done quite a good job in terms of the criminal investigations tied to January 6. It's the largest criminal prosecution history in the United States.

But where we haven't done as good a job is tackling the disinformation that made its way into the mainstream in 2020. It's still very much front and center in our national political discourse. An overwhelming majority of Republican voters in particular believe that the 2020 election was rampant with fraud.

We see anti-vaccination conspiracy theories, QAnon movement, et cetera, are still very much in the mainstream political discourse. And we haven't had a unified voice that's really come out to counter that disinformation. And I think really importantly is, we haven't had a collective voice from both sides of the aisle of powerful political leaders condemning that disinformation and what happened on January 6.

And so, unfortunately, if anything, we have moved in the opposite direction because, on top of all that disinformation, we now have this revisionist history around January 6, certain political commentators promoting the idea that it was a peaceful protest, and that the truly aggressive people that day were the police, and that the demonstrators were just protecting themselves and they're true patriots.

And so now we have this disinformation that's making its way into the mainstream, on top of all the other disinformation that was there prior to January 6.