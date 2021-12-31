Many Afghan refugees, including unaccompanied minors, remain in legal limbo in the U.S.

Amna Nawaz:

Since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in August, the U.S. has evacuated more than 75,000 Afghans through Operation Allies Welcome. Roughly 23,000 evacuees remain on six military bases across the country, but more than 50,000 have already been placed into local communities.

After a tumultuous journey, these refugees are now tasked with starting over and rebuilding their lives in a new country.

Earlier this week, I spoke to Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, who leads refugee resettlement efforts with the Lutheran Immigration Refugee Services.

Krish, welcome to the "NewsHour," and thank you for making the time.

We should point out to everyone watching anyone who arrives here has already been vetted before they come to the United States.

They're housed on these U.S. military bases across the country, and then your organization steps in.

So, just tell me a little bit about the role that your group plays, and what you do when you first come into contact with these arriving Afghans.

Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service: Sure.

So, LIRS one of the nine resettlement agencies that work with the State Department. We are there from beginning to end, meaning we pick these individuals up from the airport. We find them affordable housing that they move into.

With the help of volunteers, we will actually even furnish that housing with some modest furniture, stock the refrigerator with culturally familiar foods. We will help enroll their kids in public schools, try to connect them to community-based resources, basically be there during those first few days to meet their basic necessities.

But, in the immediate term, it's also making sure that we can find them a job. So many of them come eager to start contributing, and so we try to help with a range of services.