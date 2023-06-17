Many children who survive gun violence face barriers to mental health care

Firearm-related injuries among children have been on the rise, with nearly 16 in 100,000 children experiencing gun violence, according to the latest data. Dr. Jennifer Hoffmann, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and a lead author of the new study, joins Ali Rogin to discuss the impact this is having on children’s mental health across the country.

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

