On this edition for Sunday, March 14, with COVID-19 relief checks on the way to many Americans and vaccination numbers on the rise, NewsHour Weekend dares to look forward to a post-pandemic future: newly-designed, safety-optimized office spaces, fewer zoom calls, and in our signature segment “Roads to Recovery,” how some hard-hit restaurants may have found a way to survive despite it all. Hari Sreenivasan anchors from New York.