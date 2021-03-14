Will workers return to re-imagined offices post-pandemic?

Hari Sreenivasan:

It's been a year since COVID-19 concerns forced many Americans to shift from commuting to an office to working from home. And while about a quarter of workers have since returned to their offices, many still work remotely. But as we look to the future and a return to the office, what will those spaces look like and how will they be safer for employees?

Again, here's Christopher Booker who recently spoke with design professionals to see how they are planning for the post-pandemic future of workspace design.