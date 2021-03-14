Extra space, flexibility, luck: For restaurants that survived the pandemic, it could take all three

Hari Sreenivasan:

Continuing our Roads to Recovery series, we turn to food and jobs. President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief plan includes $28.6 billion in grants to restaurants, an industry hit hard by extended coronavirus shutdowns.

Before the pandemic, ten percent of Connecticut's workforce was tied to the restaurant industry. But in the last year hundreds of restaurants have closed and tens of thousands remain unemployed. And even with relief on the way, the road ahead for those who have managed to hold on is still uncertain.

Christopher booker visits three Fairfield county restaurants with three very different stories. This story is part of our ongoing series, Chasing the Dream: Poverty and Opportunity in America.