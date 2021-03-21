What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

March 21, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

Sunday on the NewsHour...

On this edition for Sunday, March 21, President Biden is tested as the migrant surge at the U.S.-Mexico border intensifies, how psychedelic soul musical duo Black Puma found success in an unlikely year, and in our signature segment for our series “Chasing the Dream: Poverty and Opportunity in America,” NewsHour Weekend explores cities across America who are piloting Universal Basic Income — also known as guaranteed income — in their communities. Hari Sreenivasan anchors from New York.

