On this edition for Sunday, March 21, President Biden is tested as the migrant surge at the U.S.-Mexico border intensifies, how psychedelic soul musical duo Black Puma found success in an unlikely year, and in our signature segment for our series “Chasing the Dream: Poverty and Opportunity in America,” NewsHour Weekend explores cities across America who are piloting Universal Basic Income — also known as guaranteed income — in their communities. Hari Sreenivasan anchors from New York.