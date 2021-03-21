Stockton, CA gave residents a guaranteed income—here’s what happened

Michael Tubbs:

We found that, number one, people did not stop working. In fact, we found that those who received the guaranteed income were more likely to find full-time employment and were less likely to be unemployed than they were before the guaranteed income, but also in comparison to the group of folks in the control group who unfortunately did not receive the guaranteed income.

We also saw that, no surprise, that the $500 allowed people to be better able to handle emergencies when they came up to deal with income volatility. And that we also found that health, mental health impacts, from something as small as $500. We saw that depression decreased. We saw that cortisol levels decreased. We saw that stress and anxiety decreased. And according to the Kessler scale, comparable to clinical trials of Prozac, which doesn't mean that medicine isn't important. But I think it does mean that economic insecurity has a huge mental health cost and so much of the anxiety and stress we see is due to economic insecurity.

And then we also saw that people were better able to do the three things governments designed to allow people to do, be better parents, be better partners and be better neighbors. They said they could breathe, that they were happier, they had space to think about things other than meeting their basic necessities. And I'm incredibly proud of those findings.