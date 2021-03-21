“There’s a history of judgment when it comes to people in poverty” — UBI pilot programs look to change that

Hari Sreenivasan:

Earlier this month, President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act into law. It's the third relief package for Americans since the coronavirus pandemic took hold. Those checks, which began rolling out last week, will go directly to families that qualify. The added relief is also piquing interest in the concept of universal basic income.

Even before the pandemic, some cities like Stockton, California were already experimenting with a guaranteed income program and showing signs of success. Now, more cities across the country are signing on. NewsHour Weekend's Zachary Green visited one in New York to learn more. This segment is part of our ongoing series, "Chasing the Dream: Poverty and Opportunity in America."