Remembering the lives lost in Atlanta shootings

Judy Woodruff:

A second mass shooting in a week has shifted much of the attention to Colorado. But Americans are still mourning eight people, including six Asian American women, who were murdered in Georgia.

We take this moment to remember their lives.

Forty-year-old Xiaojie Tan immigrated to the U.S. from China and went on to own two spas in Georgia. Her daughter said that Xiaojie worked every day, long hours, to give her family a better life.

Delaina Ashley Yaun Gonzalez was a newly married mother of two, a teenage son and baby daughter. Delaina was 33 years old.

Yong Ae Yue, who was 63, was described by family as kind-hearted. Her son wrote that Yong loved to introduce family and friends to her home-cooked Korean meals and karaoke.

Fifty-one-year-old Hyun Jung Grant was a single mother to her two sons. One son described Hyun as playful and a young spirit.

Detroit native Paul Andre Michels served in the Army before moving to Atlanta in 1995. The 54-year-old was a dedicated husband and brother, his family said.

Soon Chung Park moved to Atlanta to be closer to friends. She was said to be fit and active. Soon was 74 years old.

Suncha Kim, who was 69 years old, immigrated to the U.S. from South Korea. She was pure-hearted and selfless, her granddaughter said.

Daoyou Feng was described as kind and quiet and had recently started working at Young's Asian Massage, according to reports. She was 44 years old.