March 26, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour, a devastating weather system takes several lives, leaving a path of destruction across the U.S. south. Georgia enacts new legislation that critics say rolls back access to the ballot box. Also, how Trump-era sanctions failed to stall Tehran's nuclear ambitions, hitting average citizens the hardest. And Brooks and Capehart weigh in on this week in politics.

