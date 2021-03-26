Friday on the NewsHour, a devastating weather system takes several lives, leaving a path of destruction across the U.S. south. Georgia enacts new legislation that critics say rolls back access to the ballot box. Also, how Trump-era sanctions failed to stall Tehran's nuclear ambitions, hitting average citizens the hardest. And Brooks and Capehart weigh in on this week in politics.
Segments From This Episode
Six dead, thousands displaced as tornadoes leave path of destruction in Georgia, Alabama2 min
News Wrap: More than 200 ships blocked as efforts to clear Suez Canal fail6 min
Outcry from Biden, Democrats over Georgia’s new elections law8 min
Immigrant families in limbo as Biden’s immigration bill fails to get support in Congress7 min
Iranians hopeful diplomacy with Washington could stem soaring inflation, unrest8 min
Brooks and Capehart on voting and gun violence legislation, Biden’s first news conference12 min
Remembering five beautiful souls lost to COVID-193 min
One monastery shows how faith and science can work together to serve humanity4 min
