Outcry from Biden, Democrats over Georgia’s new elections law

Gabriel Sterling:

Well, there's an irony to this, because those very same people sued us to get rid of signature verification just last year, and they lost.

So, they can't have it both ways. So, this is a way that's easier for counties to administer. It's better for voters. It is more secure. And like I said, it will lower rejection rates.

The hyperbole around this, this is the issue we have, Democrats, Fair Fight, Stacey Abrams, whatever groups, they need the voter suppression there. Before this law was passed or signed, the press release was ready. It said Georgia passes voter suppression, insert whatever they passed here.

They have to keep that narrative because that helps them raise money, and really gin up their supporters to get out and vote. The reality of this is, is — this law is, it expands early voting. It protects no-excuse absentee. It now mandates drop boxes where they were going to go away because they were part of the health emergency before altogether. They have never been allowed in law under Georgia until now.

This is about — this is really expanded voter access. And all the people saying that it's not, they're simply engaging in the same kind of disinformation President Trump was about mass voter fraud. They're saying this is voter suppression. And both are wrong, and both undermine democracy in people's faith in the overall election system.