News Wrap: More than 200 ships blocked as efforts to clear Suez Canal fail

Judy Woodruff:

Britain said that it would not be intimidated, and the U.S. accused China of profiting from forced labor by Uyghurs.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban threatened to resume attacking foreign troops if they stay past a May 1 deadline. The U.S. agreed to the date last year, but President Biden said Thursday that it would be tough to meet.

A train wreck in Southern Egypt left at least 32 people dead and 165 others injured today. One train rear-ended another, derailing and flipping passenger cars and trapping people in the wreckage. Scores of medical teams and bystanders rushed in to help the victims.

Elsewhere in Egypt, congestion outside the blocked Suez Canal grew to more than 200 ships. A giant container ship has been wedged in the waterway since Tuesday. Dredgers and tugboats failed again today to free the vessel. Experts now say that it could take up to a week to pry it loose.

Back in this country, it turns out the man who allegedly shot 10 people to death in Boulder, Colorado, had passed a background check before buying the murder weapon. Investigators said today that his previous misdemeanor assault conviction did not prevent the purchase. They also said that the search for a motive continues.