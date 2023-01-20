March for Life activists set sights on further restrictions after Roe v. Wade overturn

Sarah Varney:

Since then, church groups and conservative Christian organizations have fueled the movement. For many, religious beliefs inspired them to get involved.

Trinity Wicker is a senior at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. She's part of a group of students who traveled here from Louisiana, where women are not allowed to terminate a pregnancy even in cases of rape or incest. Wicker has spent this week in Washington, D.C., gearing up for today's march.

The "NewsHour" caught up with Wicker yesterday on the National Mall.

As a young person, help us understand why you're invested in this movement.